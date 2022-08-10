Heavy rains collapse 10 historic buildings in Yemeni capital

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Heavy rains lashing Yemen’s capital of Sanaa, which dates back to ancient times, have collapsed 10 buildings in the Old City. The country’s Houthi rebels said on Wednesday that at least 80 other buildings have been heavily damaged in the rains. The rebel culture minister said they would seek help from international organizations. The rebels have controlled Sanaa since the outbreak of Yemen’s civil war more than eight years ago. The Old City of Sanaa is a UNESCO World Heritage site, with unique architecture. The buildings, some more than 500 years old, have red brick facades adorned with white gypsum molding, drawings comparisons to gingerbread houses. There were no immediate reports of dead or injured from the collapses.

