Edmunds: How to mitigate or avoid dealer markups

As if buying a new car in today’s supply-constrained market wasn’t hard enough, this year, many shoppers are experiencing sticker shock when they realize that the car they wanted has a price tag well over the manufacturer’s suggested retail price. It’s the sad but true reality of the current car buying climate. Where there were once discounts, now there are markups and dealer-installed options that you didn’t ask for. But if you’re OK with doing some extra legwork and casting your net farther, you should be able to avoid them.

