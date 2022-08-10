Details released on extra tolls for New York City drivers

NEW YORK (AP) — Drivers entering the heart of New York City would pay $9 to $23 under a plan aimed at reducing gridlock in the country’s most congested city. Details of the plan, known as congestion pricing, are contained in an environmental assessment released Wednesday. The plan likely won’t be put into effect until the end of 2023, and would be the first of its kind in the U.S. Wednesday’s report acknowledges that taxi and for-hire vehicle drivers will be adversely affected, but says that’s outweighed by the benefits of reduced congestion and pollution. Revenue from the tolls will be used to upgrade the city’s mass transit systems.

