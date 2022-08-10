Brazil manifestos seek to rein in Bolsonaro before election

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilians poured into the University of Sao Paulo’s law school to hear a manifesto denouncing the brutal military dictatorship and calling for a prompt return of the rule of law. That was 1977. Almost half a century later to the day, thousands are expected to rally at that same stage Thursday for readings of two documents inspired by the original “Letter to the Brazilians.” Both new manifestos defend the nation’s democratic institutions and electronic voting system, which far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has relentlessly attacked ahead of his reelection bid. While the incumbent isn’t named in either document, it is abundantly clear to whom they are directed.

By DIANE JEANTET and DÉBORA ÁLVARES Associated Press

