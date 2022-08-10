Alan Tudyk infuses ‘Resident Alien’ with the art of clowning
By LYNN ELBER
AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alan Tudyk owes his teachers more than a few measly apples. As a student, he received sound career guidance from those who recognized his nascent talent. The result: The world lost an aspiring hotel manager and gained a versatile supporting actor, now a leading man on “Resident Alien.” Tudyk plays an emotionally conflicted alien invader on the science-fiction dramady, returning at 10 p.m. EDT Wednesday for the back half of its second season on the Syfy channel. “Resident Alien” creator Chris Sheridan says Tydyk is not only very funny in the role of the alien visitor but brings humanity to it and makes Harry someone to root for.