Veterans health bill marks a personal victory for Biden
By CHRIS MEGERIAN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will sign veterans health care legislation on Wednesday that ends a long battle to expand benefits for people who served near burn pits. It’s a personal issue for Biden. His son Beau was a major in the Delaware Army National Guard, and he died of cancer after his service in Iraq. Burn pits were used in Iraq and Afghanistan to dispose of chemicals, cans, tires, plastics, medical equipment and human waste. The legislation will help veterans get disability payments without having to prove their illness was the result of their service. Other health care services will be expanded as well.