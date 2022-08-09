Stranded whale out of French river, to be moved to saltwater

PARIS (AP) — A beluga whale stranded for days in the Seine River has been removed from the French waterway in preparation for a return to saltwater in hopes of saving its life. The dangerously thin Arctic marine mammal was spotted in France last week. A conservation group said veterinary exams after the beluga was removed from the river showed it has no digestive activity for unknown reasons. Sea Shepherd France said veterinarians would try to re-stimulate its digestion. Photos posted by Sea Shepherd France show the white beluga lying on a big net. The plan is to move it in a refrigerated truck to the Normandy coast where it can recover for a few more days before being towed out to sea.

