Russia extends opposition activist’s detention for 2 months

A Moscow court has extended the detention of Vladimir Kara Murza Jr., a prominent opposition activist who has been jailed since April on charges of spreading “false information” about Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. Russia adopted a law criminalizing spreading “false information” about its military shortly after Russian troops rolled into Ukraine in late February. The law, which stipulates a prison sentence of up to 15 years, has been used against dozens of people to stifle opposition to the war. The Basmanny court on Tuesday ordered Kara Murza held until Oct. 12. The case against him stems from a March 15 speech he gave to the Arizona House of Representatives in which he denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

