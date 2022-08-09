Rescuers to move whale stranded in French river to saltwater

PARIS (AP) — French environmentalists will try to move a dangerously thin beluga whale that strayed into the Seine River last week to a saltwater river basin to try and save its life. The mammal measures four meters (13 feet) and an environmentalist said Tuesday that the whale will be transported there for “a period of care” by medics who suspect it is sick and in a race against time. The whale may finally be released back to the open sea if the whale responds to treatment. It wasn’t immediately clear how environmentalists would be able to transfer the whale to the river basin. But French media said it might be use a barge and then a truck.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.