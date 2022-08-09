Rep. Walorski’s Indiana seat will stay vacant until November

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A northern Indiana congressional seat will remain vacant until the November election following the death last week of Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski in a highway crash. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a proclamation Tuesday setting the special election for Nov. 8. Walorski was seeking reelection in the solidly Republican 2nd Congressional District that she first won in 2012. The candidate elected will complete Walorski’s current term running through the rest of this year. It will be up to local Republican officials to pick a candidate for the special election. The governor’s office cited the complicated legal deadlines for selecting a new candidate as the reason for putting off the special election for three months. Walorski’s funeral is scheduled for Thursday in Granger.

