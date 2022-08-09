Prime-time network, cable viewership for the week of Aug. 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NFL’s Hall of Fame Game was among last week’s top-rated shows. According to Nielsen figures, just shy of 5.5 million people saw the Las Vegas Raiders defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27 to 11, in the exhibition game in Canton, Ohio. That made it the third-watched show for the week of Aug. 1, behind “America’s Got Talent” and news magazine “60 Minutes Presents.” The CMA Fest was in the eighth spot with nearly 3.9 million viewers. Viewers also favored game shows and contests, including “Celebrity Family Feud” and “Big Brother,” along with reruns of scripted dramas and comedies including “FBI” and “The Neighborhood.”

