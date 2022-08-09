Police: Executive had weapons stockpile in hospital closet

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — A bomb threat to a northern New Jersey hospital has resulted in weapons charges against a hospital executive. Police in Secaucus say bomb detection dogs sniffed out a cache of weapons last month in an unlocked office closet at Hudson Regional Hospital. Reuven Alonalayoff, the hospital’s marketing director, was arrested Sunday at Newark Liberty International Airport and charged with possessing an assault firearm and possessing high capacity magazines. Police say in addition to the assault rifle and magazines they found 11 handguns and 27 rifles or shotguns. The bomb threat turned out to be a hoax.

