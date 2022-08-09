Poland vows retaliation against EU over blocked funds

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Tensions between Poland and the European Union’s executive arm have flared anew after leaders of Poland’s conservative governing party accused Brussels of failing to fulfill its obligations to Warsaw. and threatened retaliation. The European Commission has blocked billions of euros in pandemic recovery funds to Poland, arguing that the EU member nation’s government is eroding democratic norms. The secretary-general of the ruling Law and Justice said Monday that if the pandemic recovery funds remain blocked, Poland would have to retaliate. A European Commission spokesperson responded Tuesday that Poland still has not done enough to ensure the democratic principal of judicial independence.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.