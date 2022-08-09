Papua New Guinea prime minister retains power at election

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Papua New Guinea’s Parliament has returned Prime Minister James Marape to power following elections in the South Pacific Island nation. He was nominated unopposed to lead the next coalition government by Parliament on Tuesday. It did so even though vote-counting continues for some seats. Papua New Guinea has typically been governed by unstable, multiparty coalitions, but the constitution won’t allow a no-confidence motion to bring down Marape for another 18 months. The contenders to lead the new government had been Marape and his predecessor who resigned in 2019, Peter O’Neill.

