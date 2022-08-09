Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 2:28 am

Pakistan says suicide bomber kills 4 troops in northwest

KEYT

By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials say a suicide bomber has targeted a security convoy in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban in the country’s northwest, killing four soldiers. The attack took place on Monday in North Waziristan, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan. No group has claimed responsibility so far. The attack came a day after a late night roadside bombing in eastern Afghanistan struck a vehicle carrying several members of the Pakistani Taliban, killing a senior leader and three other militants traveling with him. The Pakistani Taliban blamed intelligence agents for the high-profile killing, without offering evidence or elaborating.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content