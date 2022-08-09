Iran grants 5-day furlough for French-Iranian citizen

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media are reporting that authorities have granted a brief furlough for a French-Iranian academic who was sentenced to five years in prison for allegedly spreading propaganda. The semi-official ISNA news agency on Tuesday quoted Fariba Adelkhah’s attorney as saying Adelkhah was on leave for five days but hoped that would be extended. In January, Iranian justice officials ordered the re-imprisonment of Adelkhah, who was arrested in 2019. Adelkhah for a time had been allowed to serve a five-year prison sentence under house arrest. She had been accused of “propaganda against the Islamic Republic’s political system” and “collusion to undermine national security.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.