In reversal, Brazil court reopens case of rainforest park

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — After declaring a decision final, an important state court in Brazil has backpedaled and reopened a lawsuit that invalidated a large protected area in the country’s Amazon rainforest. The judicial reversal is a setback for a cattle rancher dubbed the single worst destroyer of rainforest on record. Mato Grosso state prosecutors say the upper court failed to notify them of its decision, which is required in cases that involve the public interest.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.