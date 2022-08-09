Hezbollah warns Israel over border dispute with Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group has issued warning to archenemy Israel over the two countries’ maritime border dispute. Hassan Nasrallah says that “any arm” that reaches to steal Lebanon’s wealth “will be cut off.” The remark on Tuesday comes amid intensified U.S. efforts to resolve a more than a decade-old maritime border dispute between Israel and Lebanon. The two countries have officially been at war since Israel’s creation in 1948. Israel and Lebanon both claim some 860 square kilometers — about 330 square miles — of the Mediterranean Sea. Lebanon also claims the Karish gas field is disputed territory under ongoing maritime border negotiations. Israel says it lies within its internationally recognized economic waters.

