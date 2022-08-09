Greece: Dozens missing after migrant boat sinks

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a major search and rescue operation has been launched east of the island of Karpathos after a boat reportedly carrying dozens of migrants sank during the night. The coast guard said Wednesday that 29 people, all men, had been rescued from the sea 38 miles east southeast of Karpathos, a southeastern island between Rhodes and Crete. Those rescued were from Afghanistan, Iraq and Iran, and told authorities there had been roughly 60 to 80 people on board the vessel when it went down, the coast guard said. Those rescued said the boat had set sail from the Antalya area on the southern Turkish coast and was aiming for Italy when it ran into trouble during the night.

