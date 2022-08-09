Congress can get Trump tax records, appeals court rules
By JESSICA GRESKO
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court is siding with Congress in a fight over former President Donald Trump’s tax returns. A three-judge appeals panel ruled Tuesday that Congress has broad authority to request Trump’s tax records and that the Treasury Department should provide them. The House Ways and Means panel is seeking Trump’s tax returns as part of an investigation into the Internal Revenue Service’s audit program and tax law compliance. The committee said that it expects to receive the requested tax documents ”immediately.” It wasn’t immediately clear whether Trump would appeal the court’s decision.