Chicago top prosecutor: Vacate convictions tied to ex-cop

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cook County state’s attorney’s office has asked judges to vacate eight murder convictions connected to a retired Chicago police detective accused of framing others who were sent to prison. State’s Attorney Kim Foxx told reporters Tuesday that her office no longer will oppose post-conviction litigation in eight cases following a 2019 review of cases related to allegations of police misconduct involving Reynaldo Guevara. Guevara has never been charged with a crime. He has helped inmates win freedom by repeatedly invoking his constitutional right against self-incrimination or insisting he couldn’t remember facts, thus forcing prosecutors to dismiss charges in several cases.

