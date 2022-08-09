Australian state begins legislating to ban the swastika

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s most populous state has taken a major step toward banning Nazi symbols when the New South Wales Parliament’s lower house passed a bill that would criminalize their display. The bill must pass the upper chamber to become law. Victoria, Australia’s second-most populous state, in June became the first in Australia to pass a law banning the public display of Nazi swastikas. Queensland and Tasmania states have foreshadowed similar laws, which would mean half Australia’s eight states and territories and most of the population were banned from displaying Nazi symbols. The New South Wales attorney general said the Nazi swastika harmed and distressed community members, including those of the Jewish faith. In 2020, police received 31 reports of the display of Nazi flags.

