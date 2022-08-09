At 75, India’s Kashmir challenge shifts foreign policy focus

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — High in the Himalayas, the achingly beautiful territory of Kashmir has played a pivotal role in shaping the foreign policy of India, which has fought two wars with Pakistan over the region’s sovereignty since the two countries gained independence from British colonial rule. As India celebrates 75 years of independence, New Delhi’s focus has shifted significantly toward China. Again, the change is anchored in disputed Kashmir — this time in the Ladakh region where the two Asian giants are locked in a tense military standoff.

