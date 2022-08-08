US Secretary of State Blinken sees South African counterpart

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine and the adverse effects of the conflict on African countries are expected to feature in a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Africa’s Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor on Monday. Blinken is in South Africa as part of a three-nation tour of Africa including Congo and Rwanda in what is seen as a contest between Western nations and Russia to win support from African countries over the war in Ukraine. Blinken’s tour follows similar trips to African countries by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and French President Emmanuel Macron.

