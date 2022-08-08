Trump’s pick overtakes GOP House member who voted to impeach

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Republican Joe Kent has taken the lead over incumbent Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in the race for the second spot in Washington state’s top two primary. Because Washington is a vote-by-mail state and ballots just need to be in by Election Day, it often takes days to learn final results in close races as ballots arrive at county election offices over several days. Under the state’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters in each of Tuesday’s races advance to the November election, regardless of party. Herrera Beutler drew the interparty challenge over her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, and Kent was backed by Trump.

