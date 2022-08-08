Santa Barbara Unified School District still seeking tutors to help grade school students in Santa Barbara

https://youtu.be/y6a4MNQ7ALo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif - The Santa Barbara Unified School District is still seeking tutors to help grade school kids in math and reading.

Administrators are looking to hire tutors right away ahead of the new school year.

Their hope is to help students who might need extra one on one instruction.

"We are still looking for math and reading tutors through Americorps ... to support our students ... we are in that desperate hunt right now ... school starts in less than two weeks," said principal Kelly Fresch of Adams Elementary School.

For information on how to sign up as a tutor for Adams Elementary School go to:

https://join.readingandmath.org/careers-home/.