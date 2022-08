Officials: Pakistani militant leader killed in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials and militant figures say that a late night roadside bombing in eastern Afghanistan struck a vehicle carrying several members of the Pakistani Taliban group, killing a senior leader and three other militants traveling with him. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the Sunday night killing of Abdul Wali, also widely known as Omar Khalid Khurasani, in Afghanistan’s Paktika province. His death is a heavy blow to the Pakistani Taliban — the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan group or the TTP. The Pakistani Taliban have blamed Pakistani intelligence agents for the killing, without offering evidence or elaborating.

