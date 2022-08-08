Nagasaki marks A-bombing anniversary amid nuclear war fears

TOKYO (AP) — Nagasaki is paying tribute to the victims of the U.S. atomic bombing 77 years ago Tuesday. The mayor says Russia’s war on Ukraine showed the world that another nuclear attack is “a tangible and present crisis.” Mayor Tomihisa Taue, in his speech at the Nagasaki Peace Park, said nuclear weapons can be used as long as they exist, and the only way to save the future of humankind is their elimination. The United States made its second atomic attack on Aug. 9, 1945, on Nagasaki, killing 70,000, three days after it dropped the first one on Hiroshima that killed 140,000.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.