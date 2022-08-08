Skip to Content
Myanmar's ambassador to China dies

BEIJING (AP) — Myanmar’s ambassador to China has died. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed reports of his death. He did not say when the ambassador had died or what the cause of death was. Myo Thant Pe had been ambassador to China since 2019. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the diplomat had dedicated himself to the development of relations between the two countries. China is one of Myanmar’s closest allies and has expressed unequivocal support for the country’s ruling military that seized power last year.

