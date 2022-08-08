Motown stars celebrate completion of museum expansion phases
By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — Motown legends Smokey Robinson, Otis Williams and Martha Reeves were among those who celebrated the completion of the first two phases of the Motown Museum’s expansion. The event took place Monday night in front of the famed “Hitsville, U.S.A.” building in Detroit. They celebrated the grand opening of Hitsville NEXT, an educational programming and creative hub, and the newly established Rocket Plaza that will serve as a community gathering place for museum visitors. Motown founder Berry Gordy’s late sister, Esther Gordy Edwards, founded the museum in the former Hitsville headquarters in 1985. The museum on Sunday will welcome back visitors for tours following pandemic- and construction-related closures.