Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democratic governor said in a statement that she tested positive for the virus Monday evening and is experiencing mild symptoms. Whitmer said she plans to follow proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule. She said all of her close contacts from Monday will be notified. Whitmer said she is grateful for the support of her family and staff, as well as the vaccine for “offering robust protection against the virus.” Whitmer said she is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots. She encourage fellow Michiganders to get vaccinated and boosted.

