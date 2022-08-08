Skip to Content
Kleefisch downplays Trump endorsement on final swing

By SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch is downplaying Donald Trump’s endorsement and rally for her opponent on a final campaign push across Wisconsin, declining to respond to the former president’s criticisms. Kleefisch faces Trump-endorsed Tim Michels in Tuesday’s primary, with the winner advancing to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Trump derided Kleefisch as the “handpicked candidate of the failed establishment” during a Friday night rally for Michels in suburban Milwaukee. When asked at an early morning campaign stop Monday whether she had any comment on Trump’s criticisms, Kleefisch responded: “No thoughts that I can share.”

