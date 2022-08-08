Kansas City police shoot, kill driver of stolen SUV

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say Kansas City police shot and killed a man who sped toward an officer in a stolen sport utility vehicle and struck a police van. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe says the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday after police spotted the unoccupied SUV in a gas station parking lot. Lowe says police approached the man after he exited the store. He accelerated backward then drove forward toward one of the officers. Lowe said the officer dived out of the way and that the SUV struck the police van before officers opened fire. Lowe said the driver was declared dead at a hospital. His name hasn’t been released.

