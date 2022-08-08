Israeli ex-minister sentenced over Australia sex abuse case

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli court sentenced a former health minister to probation and a fine for obstructing justice. The ruling concerns the protracted extradition case against a former teacher accused of sexually abusing her students in Australia. In Monday’s hearing, the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court upheld a plea deal with Yaakov Litzman and sentenced him to eight months of probation and a $900 fine for breach of trust. He was found to have pressured ministry employees to alter psychiatric evaluations to make it appear that Malka Leifer was unfit to stand trial. Leifer was extradited to Australia in January 2021 after a six-year legal battle. Leifer has pleaded not guilty, and her trial is expected to start later this month.

