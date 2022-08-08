Gabby Petito’s family files claim alleging police failed her

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabby Petito’s family has notified Utah officials that they plan to file a wrongful death lawsuit alleging police failed to recognize she was in a life-threatening situation last year when they investigated a fight between her and her boyfriend. The fight happened weeks before authorities say he killed her while the couple was on a cross-country van trip. The notice of claim says police in the Utah tourist town of Moab missed signs Petito was the victim of domestic violence at the hands of Brian Laundrie in August of 2021. Moab officials declined comment about the notice of claim, saying the city does not comment on pending litigation.

By BRADY McCOMBS and SAM METZ Associated Press

