Fire at Cuba oil facility spreads as 3rd tank ignites

HAVANA (AP) — A deadly fire that began at a large oil storage facility in western Cuba has spread after flames enveloped a third tank that firefighters had tried to cool as they struggle to fight the massive blaze. At least one person has died and 125 are injured, with dozens of firefighters reported missing ever since lighting struck one of the facility’s eight tanks on Friday night. A second tank caught fire on Saturday, triggering several explosions. Matanzas Gov. Mario Sabines said Monday that the blaze of the second tank compromised the third one.

