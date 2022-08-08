Easing into vacation aboard the Boston-to-Cape Cod train

BOSTON (AP) — Driving from Boston to Cape Cod on a summer weekend usually means hours spent in traffic. But AP writer Tracee Herbaugh beat the crowds recently by taking the CapeFlyer instead. The train runs between Boston and Hyannis on summer weekends. Herbaugh says it has a relaxed, vacation-ready vibe as it rolls through some pretty scenery. There’s a bar car too. The trip takes about three hours and is cheaper than many of the travel alternatives. A Sunday round-trip ticket costs $20, half the usual fare. From Hyannis you can take a bus to other Cape Cod locations.

