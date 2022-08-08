

Cbl62 // Wikicommons

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in California

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of June of this year, national unemployment is at 3.5%, 0.1% lower than in May, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.8% in Minnesota, to 4.9% in New Mexico and 5.5% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in California using data from the BLS. Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in June 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

Craig Howell // Wikimedia Commons

#58. San Mateo County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.0%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -3.3%

-Total Labor Force: 448,279 (9,154 unemployed)



Canva

#57. San Francisco

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.2%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -3.7%

-Total Labor Force: 566,238 (12,411 unemployed)



Kglavin // Wikimedia Commons

#56. Marin County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.2%

— 1 month change: +0.4%

— 1 year change: -2.9%

-Total Labor Force: 129,709 (2,862 unemployed)



Uladzik Kryhin // Shutterstock

#55. Santa Clara County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.2%

— 1 month change: +0.4%

— 1 year change: -3.2%

-Total Labor Force: 1,038,615 (23,055 unemployed)



Doug Olson // Wikimedia Commons

#54. Placer County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.6%

— 1 month change: +0.5%

— 1 year change: -3.1%

-Total Labor Force: 190,947 (4,929 unemployed)

Basar // Wikicommons

#53. San Luis Obispo County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.6%

— 1 month change: +0.5%

— 1 year change: -3.3%

-Total Labor Force: 138,049 (3,573 unemployed)



Fred Hsu // Wikicommons

#52. Sonoma County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.7%

— 1 month change: +0.4%

— 1 year change: -3.4%

-Total Labor Force: 247,500 (6,570 unemployed)



Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

#51. Napa County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.7%

— 1 month change: +0.4%

— 1 year change: -3.7%

-Total Labor Force: 70,874 (1,915 unemployed)



Pixabay

#50. Santa Barbara County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.8%

— 1 month change: +0.4%

— 1 year change: -3.4%

-Total Labor Force: 224,377 (6,340 unemployed)



DimiTalen // Wikimedia Commons

#49. El Dorado County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.9%

— 1 month change: +0.5%

— 1 year change: -3.5%

-Total Labor Force: 91,985 (2,624 unemployed)

Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Nevada County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.9%

— 1 month change: +0.4%

— 1 year change: -3.3%

-Total Labor Force: 47,829 (1,369 unemployed)



Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Orange County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.9%

— 1 month change: +0.5%

— 1 year change: -4.0%

-Total Labor Force: 1,575,379 (45,169 unemployed)



Jennifer Williams // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Alameda County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.9%

— 1 month change: +0.4%

— 1 year change: -4.0%

-Total Labor Force: 822,376 (24,207 unemployed)



Chuck Abbe // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Inyo County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.0%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -3.3%

-Total Labor Force: 8,294 (251 unemployed)



Canva

#44. Calaveras County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.1%

— 1 month change: +0.4%

— 1 year change: -3.0%

-Total Labor Force: 21,919 (669 unemployed)

clr_flickr from Rocklin, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Mono County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.1%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -4.3%

-Total Labor Force: 8,833 (272 unemployed)



SD Dirk // Flickr

#42. San Diego County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.2%

— 1 month change: +0.5%

— 1 year change: -4.1%

-Total Labor Force: 1,568,463 (49,658 unemployed)



Canva

#41. Ventura County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.2%

— 1 month change: +0.5%

— 1 year change: -3.6%

-Total Labor Force: 407,553 (12,922 unemployed)



MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Contra Costa County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.2%

— 1 month change: +0.5%

— 1 year change: -4.1%

-Total Labor Force: 549,662 (17,502 unemployed)



Canva

#39. Sierra County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.2%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -2.1%

-Total Labor Force: 1,402 (45 unemployed)

Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Lassen County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.3%

— 1 month change: +0.5%

— 1 year change: -2.9%

-Total Labor Force: 9,013 (296 unemployed)



Binksternet // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Mendocino County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.3%

— 1 month change: +0.4%

— 1 year change: -3.3%

-Total Labor Force: 37,644 (1,250 unemployed)



Epolk // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Yolo County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.4%

— 1 month change: +0.5%

— 1 year change: -3.1%

-Total Labor Force: 108,197 (3,651 unemployed)



Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Humboldt County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.4%

— 1 month change: +0.5%

— 1 year change: -3.5%

-Total Labor Force: 59,543 (2,015 unemployed)



Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Trinity County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.5%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -2.7%

-Total Labor Force: 4,591 (162 unemployed)

Canva

#33. Sacramento County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.6%

— 1 month change: +0.5%

— 1 year change: -4.2%

-Total Labor Force: 717,919 (26,041 unemployed)



Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Amador County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.8%

— 1 month change: +0.5%

— 1 year change: -3.7%

-Total Labor Force: 14,557 (552 unemployed)



Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#31. Santa Cruz County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.8%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -3.4%

-Total Labor Force: 136,585 (5,246 unemployed)



Scott Burley // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Modoc County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.9%

— 1 month change: +0.4%

— 1 year change: -2.6%

-Total Labor Force: 3,340 (129 unemployed)



EPoelzl // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Mariposa County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.9%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -3.7%

-Total Labor Force: 7,353 (286 unemployed)

Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#28. Shasta County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.9%

— 1 month change: +0.5%

— 1 year change: -3.6%

-Total Labor Force: 73,383 (2,875 unemployed)



Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Tuolumne County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.9%

— 1 month change: +0.4%

— 1 year change: -3.8%

-Total Labor Force: 20,067 (788 unemployed)



Daniel Orth // Flickr

#26. Riverside County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.0%

— 1 month change: +0.6%

— 1 year change: -4.4%

-Total Labor Force: 1,146,346 (45,329 unemployed)



Canva

#25. San Bernardino County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.0%

— 1 month change: +0.6%

— 1 year change: -4.5%

-Total Labor Force: 1,001,893 (39,735 unemployed)



Canva

#24. Solano County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.0%

— 1 month change: +0.5%

— 1 year change: -4.3%

-Total Labor Force: 199,461 (7,981 unemployed)

Canva

#23. Butte County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.0%

— 1 month change: +0.6%

— 1 year change: -3.7%

-Total Labor Force: 91,602 (3,669 unemployed)



Michael Patrick // Wikimedia Commons

#22. San Benito County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.2%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -3.6%

-Total Labor Force: 32,684 (1,384 unemployed)



Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Tehama County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.3%

— 1 month change: +0.5%

— 1 year change: -3.7%

-Total Labor Force: 25,413 (1,084 unemployed)



CFang // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Lake County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.4%

— 1 month change: +0.6%

— 1 year change: -3.8%

-Total Labor Force: 28,574 (1,244 unemployed)



Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#19. Monterey County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.5%

— 1 month change: 0.0%

— 1 year change: -3.4%

-Total Labor Force: 221,106 (9,843 unemployed)

Canva

#18. Del Norte County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.5%

— 1 month change: +0.4%

— 1 year change: -3.7%

-Total Labor Force: 9,407 (424 unemployed)



Trance addict // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Glenn County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.6%

— 1 month change: +0.5%

— 1 year change: -3.2%

-Total Labor Force: 12,600 (585 unemployed)



Chmee2 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Siskiyou County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.7%

— 1 month change: +0.4%

— 1 year change: -3.8%

-Total Labor Force: 16,616 (775 unemployed)



Kenneth Green // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Plumas County

– Current Unemployment rate: 4.8%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -3.4%

-Total Labor Force: 7,855 (377 unemployed)



LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#14. San Joaquin County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.0%

— 1 month change: +0.7%

— 1 year change: -4.6%

-Total Labor Force: 336,115 (16,662 unemployed)

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Yuba County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.0%

— 1 month change: +0.6%

— 1 year change: -4.2%

-Total Labor Force: 31,197 (1,562 unemployed)



BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#12. Los Angeles County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.2%

— 1 month change: +0.7%

— 1 year change: -4.8%

-Total Labor Force: 4,960,537 (256,702 unemployed)



Public Domain

#11. Stanislaus County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.2%

— 1 month change: +0.7%

— 1 year change: -4.3%

-Total Labor Force: 236,476 (12,319 unemployed)



Public Domain

#10. Madera County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.6%

— 1 month change: +0.6%

— 1 year change: -4.2%

-Total Labor Force: 62,496 (3,498 unemployed)



David Jordan // Wikicommons

#9. Fresno County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.8%

— 1 month change: +0.5%

— 1 year change: -4.2%

-Total Labor Force: 451,756 (26,215 unemployed)

Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#8. Sutter County

– Current Unemployment rate: 5.8%

— 1 month change: +0.4%

— 1 year change: -4.0%

-Total Labor Force: 46,287 (2,698 unemployed)



Susan Popielaski // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Alpine County

– Current Unemployment rate: 6.0%

— 1 month change: +0.6%

— 1 year change: -3.4%

-Total Labor Force: 453 (27 unemployed)



Armona // Wikicommons

#6. Kings County

– Current Unemployment rate: 6.4%

— 1 month change: +0.7%

— 1 year change: -4.5%

-Total Labor Force: 55,438 (3,534 unemployed)



nickchapman // Wikicommons

#5. Kern County

– Current Unemployment rate: 6.8%

— 1 month change: +0.7%

— 1 year change: -4.5%

-Total Labor Force: 383,197 (25,916 unemployed)



Mark Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Merced County

– Current Unemployment rate: 7.0%

— 1 month change: +0.7%

— 1 year change: -4.5%

-Total Labor Force: 115,103 (8,010 unemployed)



Canva

#3. Tulare County

– Current Unemployment rate: 7.3%

— 1 month change: +0.8%

— 1 year change: -4.4%

-Total Labor Force: 207,181 (15,059 unemployed)



CleanWater17 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Colusa County

– Current Unemployment rate: 8.7%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -4.0%

-Total Labor Force: 11,099 (971 unemployed)



Cbl62 // Wikicommons

#1. Imperial County

– Current Unemployment rate: 13.0%

— 1 month change: +1.5%

— 1 year change: -5.8%

-Total Labor Force: 68,891 (8,956 unemployed)