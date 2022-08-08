Cambodian ambassador: Looted artworks are ‘souls’ of culture

NEW YORK (AP) — Cambodia’s ambassador to the United States says the return of 30 antiquities to his country by U.S. law enforcement authorities is like a returning of the souls of Cambodia’s culture. Ambassador Keo Chhea made the comment at a ceremony Monday as he stood near 10th Century sculptures that are among 30 antiquities being returned to Cambodia. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said some of the sandstone and bronze sculptures and artifacts were given up by their owners when U.S. authorities told them they were stolen. Others were claimed through court actions. Authorities said they range in age from the Bronze Age to the 12th Century.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.