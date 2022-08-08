Appeals court restores death sentence for family’s death

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has restored the death sentence of a bank robber convicted of killing his best friend, his friend’s fiancée and their three children. In a 32-page opinion, a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday overturned a lower court ruling that would have freed Ronald Jeffery Prible Jr. if the state did not retry Prible within six months. The panel ruled Prible failed to raise issues sufficient to discredit his conviction and sentence. A Harris County jury condemned Prible in 2002 for killing Esteban “Steve″ Herrera; Herrera’s fiancée Nilda Tirado; and their children in 1999.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.