READ: Inflation Reduction Act — Democrats’ sweeping climate and health care bill

The Democratic-backed bill known as the Inflation Reduction Act would represent the largest climate investment in US history . It would also make major changes to health care policy by giving Medicare the power for the first time to negotiate the prices of certain prescription drugs and extending expiring health care subsidies for three years. The legislation would impose new taxes to pay for it.

