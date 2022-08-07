More storms forecasted for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The National Weather Service has extended a flood watch for areas of eastern Kentucky ravaged by high water more than a week ago and said there’s a threat of thunderstorms in the region for much of the coming week. The weather service in Jackson said Sunday that a “persistent threat of thunderstorms” through Thursday could produce heavy rain and cause flash flooding. The forecast includes Monday, when President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to visit eastern Kentucky to survey the damage and meet with those affected. Meanwhile, more federal aid has been promised to the region.

