Kentucky candidates struggle when describing 2020 election

FANCY FARM, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Republicans went to the state’s premier political event this weekend intent on winning elections in November and beyond. But some candidates running for governor had a hard time coming to terms with Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020. They gave parsed or tortured responses when asked if Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over Trump was fairly decided. Their tiptoeing was a sign of Trump’s continued hold on many in the GOP in Kentucky and elsewhere. Trump has already weighed in on Kentucky’s 2023 race for governor. He endorsed Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is seeking a second term.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.