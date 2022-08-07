Janice Longone, chronicler of US culinary history, dies

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Janice Bluestein Longone, who is credited with collecting thousands of items chronicling the culinary history of the United States, has died at age 89. Nie Family Funeral Home in Ann Arbor, Michigan, says Longone died Wednesday. The cause and location of death weren’t announced. Longone collected thousands of cookbooks, menus, advertisements, diaries, letters and other items related to American cooking. That collection formed the Janice Bluestein Longone Culinary Archive at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. The university says the collection included early U.S. cookbooks, such as one printed in 1796, one published by an African American woman in 1866 and a Jewish cookbook published in America in 1871.

