Iran: Police arrest Afghan suspected of stabbing 10 to death

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state media are reporting that police arrested an Afghan man suspected of stabbing 10 other farm laborers to death following a quarrel over land. The rampage in a remote village in southeastern Iran was a rare such incident in the Islamic Republic. The official IRNA news agency says four Iranians and six Afghans were killed, and one farm worker was wounded in the rampage on Sunday and was in hospital. According to the report, the suspect was mentally unbalanced. A decades-long drought in Iran has caused increased disputes over water resources and land with better access to water.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.