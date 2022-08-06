Pefok scores on Bundesliga debut as Union beats Hertha 3-1

BERLIN (AP) — United States forward Jordan Pefok has scored on his Bundesliga debut to help Union Berlin defeat Hertha Berlin 3-1 in their first league game of the season. Pefok also scored on his debut in the German Cup last weekend. He opened the scoring in the 31st to set Union on its way to a third consecutive win over its rival to keep the unofficial title of ”Stadtmeister” (city champion). Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus’ early goal was enough for a 1-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen. Cup finalist Freiburg routed Augsburg 4-0 away, Borussia Mönchengladbach defeated visiting Hoffenheim 3-1, Wolfsburg drew with promoted Werder Bremen 2-2, and Mainz won 2-1 in Bochum.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.