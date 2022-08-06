Officer once charged in Freddie Gray case gets promoted

BALTIMORE (AP) — One of the police officers who faced charges in the 2015 deadly arrest of Freddie Gray has been promoted from lieutenant to captain. The Baltimore Sun reports that Alicia White will serve as captain of the department’s Performance Standards Section, which conducts audits and inspections to make sure the agency is properly following its policies. Gray died after suffering a severe spinal cord injury inside a police van. His death prompted days of unrest. White was among six officers charged in the Gray case by Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. Three of the officers were acquitted, and Mosby dropped the charges against the remaining three. Federal prosecutors declined to bring charges following an independent Justice Department investigation.

