More police promised for Chicago trains after fatal shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Officials are pledging to reinforce security on Chicago Transit Authority trains after the shooting death of a passenger. Twenty-nine-year-old Diuntel Moon was shot multiple times on a CTA Red Line train early Saturday and pronounced dead at a hospital. The killing punctuates an uptick in violent crime on trains in the city. More violent incidents have occurred on trains this year than at any time in the past decade. Police Superintendent David Brown says an unspecified number of additional police officers will be assigned to CTA trains starting Sunday. CTA president Dorval Carter says canine units will return to the trains as part of the system’s unarmed security force.

