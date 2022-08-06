Diatta, Diop score as Monaco edges Strasbourg 2-1 in Ligue 1

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Krepin Diatta and Sofiane Diop have scored for a weakened Monaco to prevail at Strasbourg 2-1 in the French league. It was a clash between contenders for European spots. Diatta opened the scoring with a powerful volley from the edge of the box in the 43rd minute. The Senegal winger could have added another goal in the 48th but Strasbourg goalkeeper Matz Sels saved his chip. Diop doubled the lead by converting a rebound in the 53rd after Sels palmed away a deflected cross from Gelson Martins. Strasbourg forward Habib Diallo pulled one back in the 65th by heading in a cross from Thomas Delaine.

