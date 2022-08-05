Still isolating, Biden signs anti-fraud pandemic bills
By CHRIS MEGERIAN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed legislation intended to curb fraud in pandemic relief programs. He signed the measures Friday at the White House, where he remains isolated with his own rebound case of COVID-19. Congress gave bipartisan support to the two measures, which give prosecutors more time to file charges. Biden said, “The American people deserve to know that their tax dollars are being spent as intended.” He made his remarks from a balcony at the White House. Though Biden’s symptoms have dissipated, he continues to test positive for the virus, according to an update from his doctor.